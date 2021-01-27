HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HP were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 220,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,063,754. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.