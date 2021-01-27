HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 398.67 ($5.21).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 400.20 ($5.23) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.37. The company has a market cap of £81.51 billion and a PE ratio of -36.38. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 599 ($7.83).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.