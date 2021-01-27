HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 398.67 ($5.21).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 400.20 ($5.23) on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 599 ($7.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.37. The company has a market cap of £81.51 billion and a PE ratio of -36.38.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

