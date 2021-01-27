HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 6%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $347.78 and last traded at $349.99. 700,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 441,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.36.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -193.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

