HUNT (HUNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.93 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. HUNT has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $3.93 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00135309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00306132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00069650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00037110 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.