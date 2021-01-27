HUNT (HUNT) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00052408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00133699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00287570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00036516 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

