Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,949,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,007,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

