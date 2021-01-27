Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.52 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.