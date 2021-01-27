Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSE shares. National Bank Financial restated a “tender” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

