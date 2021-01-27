HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.03 million and $6,302.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00051278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00134659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00301524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037097 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

