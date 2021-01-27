Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Sells 83,734 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HY stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $97.94.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,054 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 399,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.