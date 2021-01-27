Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.54

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.54 and last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 2558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $124,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $625,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 399,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

