I/O Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $825,778.93 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $825,778.93 and approximately $1,287.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00319594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004085 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.85 or 0.01580320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,657,631 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

