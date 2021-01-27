IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,476 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

