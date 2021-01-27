IBM Retirement Fund Buys 767 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,906,000 after acquiring an additional 274,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,987,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 286,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 475,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

JCI stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

