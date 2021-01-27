IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,584 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 572,128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $133.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $4,749,004. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

