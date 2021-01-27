IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,053 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

