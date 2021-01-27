IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 496 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $403.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of -480.24 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,398,010 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

