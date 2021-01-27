Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) were down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 596,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 406,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ichor by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

