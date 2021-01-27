Idea Chain Coin Achieves Market Cap of $84.34 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005361 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $84.34 million and approximately $454,868.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00292286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00069798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

