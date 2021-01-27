IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $478.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $516.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

