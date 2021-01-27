Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $8.79 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Idle has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $637,075.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be purchased for about $8.79 or 0.00027693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00282839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,514 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

