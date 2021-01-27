IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

