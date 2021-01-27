IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after acquiring an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 657,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

