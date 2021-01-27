IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05.

