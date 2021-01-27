IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 585,317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

