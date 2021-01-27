IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $295.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.73.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.