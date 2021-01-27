IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.