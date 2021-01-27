IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,549 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,115,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 68,381 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 152,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $138.44 and a 1-year high of $189.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.49.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

