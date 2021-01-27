IFP Advisors Inc Sells 842 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.