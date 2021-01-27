Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.53. 27,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day moving average of $199.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

