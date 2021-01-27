Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $409.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $425.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

