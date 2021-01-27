IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). IMAX reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. IMAX has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

