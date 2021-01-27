IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 703.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

