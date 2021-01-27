IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $17.90 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.60. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley increased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

