Independent Research Analysts Give Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) a €62.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.17 ($76.67).

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) stock opened at €59.78 ($70.33) on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 52-week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52-week high of €66.24 ($77.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 12.34.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

