Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

LON:INDV opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 33.60 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.22.

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

