Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 275,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,904. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.