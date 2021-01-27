Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 53.9% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $509,962.86 and approximately $37,889.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars.

