Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 189.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.