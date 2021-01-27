Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 108,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,252% from the average daily volume of 8,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

