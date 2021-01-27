Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

