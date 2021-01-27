Insider Buying: Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BOCH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 58,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,640. The firm has a market cap of $171.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 58.5% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

