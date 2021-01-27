Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Acquires 5,758 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Bradley M. Tirpak purchased 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,699.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. TSR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TSR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About TSR

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

