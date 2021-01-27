Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells 6,877 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 732,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

