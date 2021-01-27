Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 3,604 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,968. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.64 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

