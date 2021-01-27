Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells 125,406 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 125,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $4,557,254.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,388,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94.

On Friday, January 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,633,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,960. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $41.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 511,325 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,054 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.