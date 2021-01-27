Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells 11,033 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,033 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $93,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,085,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 201,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,665. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a PE ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

