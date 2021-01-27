Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.61. 10,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSI. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 21.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 346,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

