Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,747 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 498.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

